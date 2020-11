MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A special election runoff will be held Tuesday in the Town of Moncks Corner.

Voters will decide whether Latorie Lloyd Walker or Mike Doty will finish the rest of Chadwick Sweatman’s town council term.

Sweatman resigned in August after backlash from a racist post he made on Facebook, which included an image of Hillary Clinton in blackface.

Polls for the special election opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m.