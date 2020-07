CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, there will be special elections in multiple Lowcountry areas including Hanahan and Folly Beach.

There is a special election for Hanahan City Council and to fill two seats in the Bonneau Town Council.

On Folly Beach, there are three city council seats are up for grabs.

There is also a referendum on a possible city-owned water utility.

Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We will continue to update you as results come in.