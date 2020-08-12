Spencer Wetmore projected winner of special election for State House Seat 115

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spencer Wetmore (D) is projected to win the special election for State House Seat 115, recently vacated by now US Attorney for the District of SC Peter McCoy Jr.

The area covers James Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah, and Seabrook.

As of 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wetmore held 59.43% of reported votes, with Josh Stokes (R) trailing at 39.32% and Eugene Platt (GPUS) at 1.15%.

The special election will determine who will serve out the remainder of McCoy’s term. Wetmore and Stokes will face off once again in the November 3 general election.

Wetmore currently serves as the City Administrator for Folly Beach. Of the projected win, she said:

“We’re living in trying and uncertain times. The residents of James Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah and Seabrook deserve a leader who is going to put party labels aside, listen to the experts on pandemic response, protect our coastline and our healthcare, improve our public schools, and put the Lowcountry first. I’m excited to hit the ground running and get to work for House District 115.”

Although all precincts have reported, SCVOTES has yet to officially call the race. We are monitoring for the official announcement.