Spencer Wetmore wins SC House 115 Democratic Primary runoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Spencer Wetmore was declared the official winner of the SC House 115 Democratic Primary Runoff and the Democratic Special Election Primary runoff, following a recount due to the close race.

Wetmore beat Carol Tempel 1424 to 1416 in the Primary runoff, and 1438 to 1433 in the Special Election runoff to secure the Democratic nomination.

She will face off against Republican nominee Josh Stokes and Green Party nominee Eugene Platt in a Special Election on August 11. The winner of the Special Election will fill the seat vacated by now US Attorney for the District of SC, Peter McCoy Jr., for the remainder of the current term. Then, the candidates will face off again in the November 3 General Election.