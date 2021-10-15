State Sen. Mia McLeod to attend LatinX roundtable in North Charleston Sunday

State Senator Mia McLeod, who is running to become Governor of South Carolina. Photo by Kevin Lowery, @kevloweryphoto

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod will be in the Lowcountry this weekend as part of her campaign for South Carolina governor.

Sen. McLeod, a seventh-generation South Carolinian, will attend a roundtable discussion in North Charleston aimed at celebrating the LatinX community and discuss her gubernatorial campaign.

The event is put on by Progresso LatinX, a nonprofit whose mission is to increase the involvement of the LatinX community in the political and governmental process through education, registration, motivation, and empowerment.

The discussion will take place Sunday afternoon.

Guests who are set to attend the roundtable include the president of Progresso Latinx, Julio Caceres, and Nina Cano, an immigration lawyer. They will be joined by business owner Feidin Santana, community leader Lydia Cotton, and others.

McLeod announced her campaign in June, a win that would make her the first Black female governor in the United States. She’s running against former Congressman Joe Cunningham for the Democratic choice. The winner in that race will take on Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster.

She currently represents District 22 in the South Carolina Senate.