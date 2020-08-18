State Senator Marlon Kimpson to be recognized as one of the DNC’s “rising stars” Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE, WIS (WCBD) – Tuesday marks day two of the 2020 Democratic National Convention with recognition for one Lowcountry Senator.

It was an unusual kick-off to the convention on Monday, the event was held in a virtual setting because of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no delegates on the convention floor this year.

During the event, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn spoke virtually from Charleston where he mentioned the Charleston Church Shooting, creation of the International African American Museum, and the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square.

He also laid out why he believes Joe Biden is the best choice for president.

“Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader. I have said before and wish to reiterate tonight, we know Joe. But more importantly, Joe knows us.”

Other speakers included former First Lady Michelle Obama who gave the night’s keynote address, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senators Doug Jones, Amy Klobuchar, and Catherine Cortez Masto, and Representative Gwen Moore.

On Tuesday, State Senator Marlon Kimpson will be in the spotlight when he is named one of the Democratic Party’s 16 rising stars. “I’m deeply humbled to be included among this illustrious group of public servants,” he said during an interview with News 2.

He went on to say, “I consider it a testament to the hard work we’ve been doing, not only for Joe Biden, but also the hard work we’ve been doing in Charleston, South Carolina.”

Sen. Kimpson and other guest speakers will deliver Tuesday night’s keynote address. The night’s speakers include Kimpson, former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

The convention lasts through Thursday when Joe Biden addresses the country. His running mate, Kamala Harris, will speak Wednesday night.

The Democratic National Convention runs August 17th through 20th in Milwaukee. The Republican National Convention will follow from Charlotte on August 24th through the 27th.