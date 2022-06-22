SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Early voting begins Tuesday for the political party runoffs in South Carolina’s primary election. Several statewide spots are in contention, including a Republican candidate for state superintendent of education and a Democratic candidate for the US senate who will challenge incumbent Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) later this year.
Early voting takes place over three days from June 22 to June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations.
Regular voting for the runoff election is scheduled for June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations.
Anyone who voted in the primary election is required to vote for the same party. Registered voters who did not cast ballots in the June 14 election, can choose candidates from any party.
Candidates participating in the initial primary election, held on June 14, are required to participate in the runoff election if no one person received at least 50 percent of the vote +1, resulting in a majority.
U.S. Senate – Democratic
|Catherine Fleming Bruce
|41.45%
|4,547
|Angela Geter
|33.67%
|3,693
|Krystle Matthews
|24.88%
|2,729
|Total Votes
|10,969
State Superintendent of Education – Republican
|Travis Bedson
|10.63%
|3,723
|Bryan Chapman
|7.49%
|2,625
|Kizzi Gibson
|13.08%
|4,581
|Lynda Leventis-Wells
|19.74%
|6,917
|Kathy Maness
|18.78%
|6,580
|Ellen Weaver
|30.28%
|10,609
|Total Votes
|35,035
County runoff elections:
Allendale
Sheriff – Democratic
|Tramaine Manuel Cohen
|13.85%
|211
|Jamie Freeman
|49.02%
|747
|James Mitchell
|2.36%
|36
|Steven F. Robinson
|10.89%
|166
|David Rowell
|9.45%
|144
|Charles Rowell Jr.
|14.44%
|220
|Total Votes
|1,524
County Council District 3 – Democratic
|Rick Gooding
|43.65%
|172
|Willa Marian Jennings
|43.40%
|171
|Jannie Preacher
|12.94%
|51
|Total Votes
|394
Berkeley
State House District 101 – Democratic
|Roger K. Kirby
|48.10%
|2,673
|Cezar McKnight
|48.23%
|2,680
|William Terry Wallace
|3.67%
|204
|Total Votes
|5,557
County Council District 6 – Republican
|Robert H Jeffcoat
|36.66%
|1,474
|Art Nichols
|15.54%
|625
|Marshall West
|47.80%
|1,922
|Total Votes
|4,021
Cherokee
State House District 30 – Republican
|Dean Cook
|10.49%
|338
|Brian Lawson
|16.07%
|518
|Jimbo Martin
|28.70%
|925
|Steph Smith
|20.82%
|671
|Dennis Stroupe
|17.44%
|562
|Shannon Tyler
|6.48%
|209
|Total Votes
|3,223
County Council District 2 – Republican
|Bill Blanton
|49.18%
|597
|Delisa Q Coggins
|11.45%
|139
|Jeff Finley
|23.39%
|284
|Frannie Stockwell
|15.98%
|194
|Total Votes
|1,214
Chesterfield
Sheriff – Republican
|Chuck Mixon
|12.14%
|599
|Jordan C. Seidhom
|22.16%
|1,094
|Cambo Streater
|38.82%
|1,916
|Keith Thomas
|26.88%
|1,327
|Total Votes
|4,936
Colleton
County Council At-Large – Democratic
|Maryann Blake
|30.09%
|573
|Hiram E.M. Davis
|42.96%
|818
|David Gar Linder
|26.94%
|513
|Total Votes
|1,904
Florence
City Council District 1 – Democratic
|Johnathan Briggs
|10.79%
|93
|James “Big Man” Kennedy
|12.53%
|108
|Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell
|12.41%
|107
|Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson
|48.84%
|421
|Isaac Gin Wilson
|15.43%
|133
|Total Votes
|862
State House District 101 – Democratic
|Roger K Kirby
|60.87%
|669
|Cezar McKnight
|37.12%
|408
|William Terry Wallace
|2.00%
|22
|Total Votes
|1,099
Greenville
State House District 25 – Democratic
|Adriene Atkinson
|26.07%
|505
|Justin Bennett
|1.60%
|31
|Wendell Jones
|31.29%
|606
|Derrick L. Quarles
|29.84%
|578
|Bruce Wilson
|11.20%
|217
|Total Votes
|1,937
County Council District 19 – Republican
|Benton Blount
|35.08%
|1,050
|Jackie M. Clark
|7.48%
|224
|Ivan Mathena
|25.96%
|777
|Willis H. Meadows
|31.47%
|942
|Total Votes
|2,993
Greenwood
County Council District 3 – Democratic
|Johanna Bishop
|50.00%
|157
|Melissa Spencer
|50.00%
|157
|Total Votes
|314
Horry
State House District 106 – Republican
|Bruce Bailey
|11.58%
|801
|Howard Barnard
|18.76%
|1,297
|Val Guest
|38.06%
|2,632
|Brian Sweeney
|31.60%
|2,185
|Total Votes
|6,915
County Council Chair – Republican
|Johnny Gardner
|25.44%
|12,104
|Mark Lazarus
|38.67%
|18,396
|Katrina M. Morrison
|13.51%
|6,427
|Johnny Vaught
|22.38%
|10,646
|Total Votes
|47,573
County Council District 8 – Republican
|David Ellis
|19.48%
|779
|Shannon Grady
|19.13%
|765
|Mikey Mash Masciarelli
|33.73%
|1,349
|Brandon Skipper
|27.66%
|1,106
|Total Votes
|3,999
Board of Education Chair – Republican
|David E. Cox
|41.58%
|18,057
|Darrell Ricketts
|24.04%
|10,439
|Helen Mason Smith
|34.38%
|14,927
|Total Votes
|43,423
Kershaw
County Council District 5 – Republican
|Kristin Cobb
|43.79%
|857
|Jessica Faile-Thomas
|13.85%
|271
|Brant Tomlinson
|42.36%
|829
|Total Votes
|1,957
County Council District 6 – Republican
|Danny Bruce Catoe
|41.22%
|643
|Brent Hutto
|41.03%
|640
|Shannon O’Lear
|3.59%
|56
|Wayne Tidwell
|14.17%
|221
|Total Votes
|1,560
Marion
County Council District 5 – Democratic
|Tarus G. Gilchrist
|48.45%
|188
|Reginald Washington
|28.09%
|109
|Charles White
|23.45%
|91
|Total Votes
|388
County Council District 7 – Democratic
|Mitchell Gause
|23.85%
|155
|Charles L. Green
|13.38%
|87
|Mamie Lee Pierce Hannah
|6.92%
|45
|Patrick T. Richardson
|5.85%
|38
|Joel Rogers
|50.00%
|325
|Total Votes
|650
Marlboro
County Council District 4 – Democratic
|Thomas Johnson
|29.95%
|109
|Pearly C. Lawson
|42.58%
|155
|Jaheem McLaurin
|27.47%
|100
|Total Votes
|364
Newberry
State House District 40 – Republican
|Tammy Johns
|30.28%
|1,158
|Rick Martin
|25.08%
|959
|Joe White
|44.64%
|1,707
|Total Votes
|3,824
Richland
County Council District 11 – Democratic
|Norman Jackson
|34.61%
|1,196
|Chakisse Newton
|46.85%
|1,619
|Eva Young Prioleau
|18.55%
|641
|Total Votes
|3,456
Spartanburg
State House District 30 – Republican
|Dean Cook
|9.20%
|40
|Brian Lawson
|48.74%
|212
|Jimbo Martin
|17.70%
|77
|Steph Smith
|10.34%
|45
|Dennis Stroupe
|5.98%
|26
|Shannon Tyler
|8.05%
|35
|Total Votes
|435
York
State House District 48 – Republican
|Elizabeth Enns
|33.72%
|1,013
|Brandon Guffey
|43.08%
|1,294
|Jamie Michelle Henrickson
|23.20%
|697
|Total Votes
|3,004
Voter Turnout by county for the primary election, June 14:
|County
|Precincts Reported
|Precincts Participating
|Ballots Cast
|Registered Voters
|Voter
Turnout
|Abbeville
|15
|15
|2,151
|15,791
|13.62%
|Aiken
|84
|84
|13,487
|114,127
|11.82%
|Allendale
|8
|8
|1,583
|5,110
|30.98%
|Anderson
|79
|79
|18,759
|124,118
|15.11%
|Bamberg
|13
|13
|1,984
|8,462
|23.45%
|Barnwell
|15
|15
|1,907
|13,440
|14.19%
|Beaufort
|95
|95
|31,059
|135,660
|22.89%
|Berkeley
|94
|94
|26,404
|144,607
|18.26%
|Calhoun
|12
|12
|1,871
|10,241
|18.27%
|Charleston
|182
|182
|53,370
|254,934
|20.93%
|Cherokee
|29
|29
|5,680
|33,099
|17.16%
|Chester
|21
|21
|4,355
|19,965
|21.81%
|Chesterfield
|25
|25
|6,309
|25,866
|24.39%
|Clarendon
|25
|25
|3,569
|21,854
|16.33%
|Colleton
|32
|32
|5,230
|25,157
|20.79%
|Darlington
|32
|32
|8,537
|41,342
|20.65%
|Dillon
|19
|19
|5,193
|17,599
|29.51%
|Dorchester
|81
|81
|18,373
|104,564
|17.57%
|Edgefield
|12
|12
|2,548
|17,582
|14.49%
|Fairfield
|22
|22
|2,378
|15,665
|15.18%
|Florence
|63
|63
|17,923
|84,826
|21.13%
|Georgetown
|34
|34
|11,390
|47,371
|24.04%
|Greenville
|151
|151
|48,546
|336,648
|14.42%
|Greenwood
|50
|50
|4,181
|39,773
|10.51%
|Hampton
|18
|18
|4,652
|12,047
|38.62%
|Horry
|124
|124
|57,504
|255,661
|22.49%
|Jasper
|17
|17
|3,717
|21,822
|17.03%
|Kershaw
|32
|32
|9,930
|42,209
|23.53%
|Lancaster
|36
|36
|8,793
|67,841
|12.96%
|Laurens
|33
|33
|6,132
|39,436
|15.55%
|Lee
|22
|22
|3,272
|10,539
|31.05%
|Lexington
|96
|96
|25,079
|191,773
|13.08%
|Marion
|17
|17
|4,451
|20,409
|21.81%
|Marlboro
|15
|15
|3,637
|16,193
|22.46%
|McCormick
|11
|11
|1,517
|7,459
|20.34%
|Newberry
|30
|30
|4,838
|23,351
|20.72%
|Oconee
|31
|31
|8,866
|52,958
|16.74%
|Orangeburg
|53
|53
|9,229
|53,393
|17.29%
|Pickens
|61
|61
|12,100
|74,521
|16.24%
|Richland
|149
|149
|39,315
|267,495
|14.70%
|Saluda
|13
|13
|2,332
|11,511
|20.26%
|Spartanburg
|98
|98
|24,479
|198,653
|12.32%
|Sumter
|58
|58
|8,382
|66,060
|12.69%
|Union
|21
|21
|3,216
|16,132
|19.94%
|Williamsburg
|28
|28
|6,135
|20,160
|30.43%
|York
|98
|98
|21,175
|190,181
|11.13%
|565,538
|3,317,605
|17.05 %