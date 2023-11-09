CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two candidates still vying for the mayor’s office in Charleston will take center stage Thursday night as they gear up for a runoff election.

Incumbent John Tecklenburg and challenger William Cogswell will meet in a live face-to-face debate airing on News 2 and streaming online at counton2.com Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

The primetime debate will be hosted by News 2 anchor Brendan Clark and moderated by News 2 anchors Carolyn Murray and Riley Benson, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current issues impacting the city of Charleston.

The Charleston mayoral runoff election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 21.