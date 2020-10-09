Submit your questions for tonight’s U.S. Senate Debate

Photos of Sen. Lindsey Graham (Courtesy of AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) and Jaime Harrison (Courtesy of AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham and opponent Jamie Harrison are expected to take voter questions during Friday’s debate.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray will be a panelist for the debate and present the questions submitted to both candidates.

You can submit your question by emailing scresponds@wspa.com.

Viewers can follow the debate on social media by using #scsenatedebate.

The debate will begin at 7 PM and is expected to last an hour. It will air on News 2.

