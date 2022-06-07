SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace earned an endorsement from a Lowcountry mayor just a week away from the South Carolina primary.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring called U.S. Rep. Mace a “true conservative” in his endorsement Tuesday, saying she has “worked hard for the Lowcountry since her first day in office.”

The endorsement comes one day after former White House Chief of Staff for Donald Trump, Mick Mulvaney, announced his support for the First Congressional District candidate.

“She’s tough on crime and has consistently made border security one of her top priorities. Our communities are safe when our borders are secure and we keep dangerous drugs and gang members out of towns like Summerville,” said Waring.

He went on to say, “She also has a track record of keeping our taxes low and preventing wasteful spending. We need more leaders like her in Washington who keep the promises they make, not flip-flopping on the issues.”

Waring was elected mayor of Summerville in November 2019.

“Mayor Waring is a strong leader and true public servant. He has dedicated his life to the community he serves, and I greatly appreciate his support,” said Congresswoman Mace in response. “I grew up just down the road from Summerville and I know how much this rapidly growing community contributes to the first congressional district. I look forward to continuing to work with Ricky and serve the residents of Summerville in the years to come.”

Rep. Mace will face off against former SC01 candidate Katie Arrington in the June 14 primary. The winner in that race will campaign against Democrat Annie Andrews in the November General Election.