SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mayor will officially be sworn into office in the Town of Summerville on Thursday.

Ricky Warning, who won November’s general election against Councilman Bill Hearn, will replace current mayor Wiley Johnson.

New town council member Terry Jenkins will also be sworn into office along with returning council members Bill McIntosh and Bob Jackson.

The ceremony begins at 4:00 p.m. in town council chambers.