CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston John Mayor Tecklenburg will kick off his campaign for reelection on Thursday with an event in West Ashley.

According to Tecklenburg’s wife, Sandy, a campaign kick-off event will be held March 30 at 6:00 p.m. at The Magnolia Hall at The Schoolhouse located in West Ashley.

Mayor Tecklenburg told News 2’s Carolyn Murray in January 2022 that he was planning to run for another term as the city’s leader.

Campaign finance reports show that Mayor Tecklenburg rose more than $314,000 last year for the reelection campaign.

“We love this city, and it has been an honor to serve this community as Mayor and First Lady for almost 8 years, and with your support – we look forward to the next four,” Sandy Tecklenburg said.

Veteran Clay Middleton, former State Rep. William Cogswell, and Charleston City Councilman A. Peter Shahid, Jr. have announced their run for mayor as well.

The mayoral race will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.