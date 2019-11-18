Tecklenburg vs. Seekings: Mayoral candidates head to runoff Tuesday

Live Now
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston residents will head to the polls once again on Tuesday to pick who they want to lead the City of Charleston.

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg is looking to keep his seat as long-time council member Mike Seekings also vies for votes.

Both failed to reach 50% of the vote on Election Day earlier in the month, leading to this week’s runoff election.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You can find live election results for that race and the District 7 race at counton2.com and News 2 throughout the night.

