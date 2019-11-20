Tecklenburg wins re-election, Seekings concedes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston mayoral race has officially come to an end.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Incumbent John Tecklenburg will serve as mayor of Charleston for another term.

“You know, one thing about a campaign, is you really get a sense of the aspirations, the hopes of the citizens of your city as you’re out connecting with them and talking with them, and I believe our future is bright,” said Tecklenburg following news of his re-election Tuesday night.

Longtime councilman Mike Seekings, who has conceded to Tecklenburg, said he is ready to get back to work with to meetings planned for Wednesday – a CARTA board meeting at noon and another regarding the Battery sea wall.

“Back to working for the City of Charleston on the issues that we’ve thought about. So, it’s been a long race. It’s been hard-fought, but in the end, the voters have spoken, and we are happy to abide by that and go to work for the City of Charleston,” Seekings said following the results of Tuesday’s runoff.

There was an 18 percent voter turnout for the runoff race in Charleston, which falls short of the general election’s 26-percent turnout.