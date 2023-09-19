CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Polls closed just a few hours ago and it remains unclear whether State Representative Deon Tedder or State Representative Wendell Gillard will be the Democratic candidate in the race for South Carolina Senate District 42.

From a special election to a runoff and now a recount. Voters in Charleston and Dorchester counties will have to wait a bit longer before they will know who will be the Democrat on the ballot in November.

Neither candidate received over 50% of the votes in the three-candidate primary election earlier this month, forcing a runoff between the top two choices.

And during Tuesday’s runoff, Tedder and Gilliard remained neck-and-neck with Rep. Tedder earning 2,064 votes against Gilliard’s 2,052 votes. Tedder leads by 11 votes.

The close margin has triggered a recount, which a candidate can call for when the votes are separated by less than 1%.

The winner will face Republican Rosa Kay in the November 7th general election.