NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor announced Thursday he is running to become the next North Charleston mayor – something he said has been a long-term goal.

“I’m a proven leader, an experienced leader, and I’m a candidate for mayor of the city of North Charleston,” Pryor said while announcing his candidacy, surrounded by family and supporters outside the Lonnie Hamilton public services building.

Pryor said his 19 years on county council – and eight years as chairman – make him the most qualified candidate.

“North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, in the city of Charleston- three of the largest cities in the state. Well, I presided over them while I was chairman for eight years. So, we’re gonna work and get together. We got things done together and that’s why I think it makes me uniquely qualified.”

He cited working to bring Boeing to North Charleston as one of his major accomplishments.

As mayor, he plans to build a senior center at the south end of the city, and he wants to find a way to offer free transportation to seniors to get to medical appointments and grocery stores.

“The steps will greatly improve the quality of life for seniors,” he said.

During his years as chairman of county council, Pryor said he helped bring more diversity to county government.

“As a result, procurement by minorities rose from 3% to 18%; the portion of African Americans being paid more than $50,000 a year rose from 7.4% to 30%,” he said.

Pryor wants to focus on redeveloping the old Navy base. He also wants to establish a crime task force and work with the South Carolina General Assembly to keep repeat criminals off the streets.

“Some of it is so violent. I mean if somebody shoots somebody with a gun they should be out. They should be there until the trial comes. I know it’s innocent until proven guilty but if I catch you with all this in your hands and they put an ankle bracelet on you and you get right back out again and then you kill somebody, you know the families suffer.”

Pryor joins a growing list of candidates seeking the office currently held by Keith Summey.