The 9th Circuit Solicitor race between Scarlett Wilson and Ben Pogue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As voters head to the polls for the November 3rd election, they will decide on they want to be the lead prosecutor in the 9th circuit.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is running for reelection against attorney Ben Pogue.

“If there is a part of our governmental and political community system where we just haven’t seen the results that match reality, and where the ramifications are really painful for individuals, it’s in our system of justice or criminal justice,” said Pogue, who has been an attorney since 2009.

He said running for this position “is really running for communities to have a say in what justice is.” And he believes change is needed.

“We’ve had somebody who’s in office for 13 years; we haven’t made the strides where racial inequity is concerned,” he said. “We don’t have a diverse prosecutorial staff that reflects the diversity in values of our communities.”

He went on to say, “We also need that prosecutorial staff doing the work, being at community meetings, listening to what the public says rather than saying this is our version of justice. We’re going to impose on you.”

Solicitor Wilson has been in office since 2007, a prosecutor since 1993, and said that she’s done a lot to modernize the office.

“I’m also very proud of my officer involved critical incident protocol that I put out, one of very few in the country. I’ve had calls from across the country wanting copies of it,” she said.

Wilson says she helped create that plan in response to the increase in officer involved shooting incidents.

“There was no written policy in South Carolina at all,” she said.

“My campaign is about my experience and my leadership. I am the only person in the race that has ever handled a criminal case. And I’ve handled a lot of them. That experience serves me and the community well. This isn’t my first rodeo.”

The ninth circuit includes Berkeley and Charleston Counties.