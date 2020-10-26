The importance of local elections in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With eight days left until election day, political analysts take a look at some local races that you should keep an eye on.

They believe this is a big election for South Carolina and Charleston, specifically with a few key races.

“For Senate District 37, that’s a competitive race right now with Kathryn Whitaker and incumbent Larry Grooms , Senate District 41 which is Sam Skardon and Sandy Senn and then Senate District 43 which Chip Campsen and Richard Hricik,” said John Brisini, a local political analyst.

Experts said one of the biggest races in the Lowcountry is the U.S. Congressional District One race between Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace.

“To have a swing district in South Carolina, a district where it was a Republican district for a long time. Donald Trump won First Congressional District in 2016 by 13 percentage points and to have a Democrat Joe Cunningham win it in 2018 and then to have two strong candidates going head to head…that’s going to really determine the balance of the House [of Representatives],” said Gibbs Knotts, a Political Science professor at the College of Charleston.

South Carolina is known to be a traditional red state (primarily Conservative) but the Democrats believe they may have an opportunity to make a change this election season.

“If the Democrats are successful, that really begins to tip the balance of power for the Charleston Legislative Delegation. That’s going to give Democrats a bigger influence regarding state politics as we begin to move forward to the 124th General Assembly.” John Brisini, Political Analyst

Officials say there is reason to believe that this change to blue in the state may be here beyond this election cycle because of people who are moving from different areas in the country to South Carolina.

This new influx of people brings a different mindset that could make an impact on political elections.

Around this time of the year, the entire nation focuses on the Presidential race but it may be just as important to learn more about your local election races.

“We all get caught in the drama and the pageantry of the federal elections. They bring in a lot of money. They buy a lot of air time. They’re on the radio. They’re on social media. Certainly they’re on broadcast networks. The local elections are important because they really impact our daily lives.” said Brisini.

Your local elected officials could impact your daily life directly in various ways.

“From your property taxes to how the criminal justice system operates to all kind of local issues that really effect our day to day lives.” Gibbs Knotts

