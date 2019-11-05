The University School of the Lowcountry gave students a closer look at Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The University School of the Lowcountry gave students an inside look at Election Day.

The school is teaching the students about elections and they were able to hear from different candidates, learned about different political parties, and explored issues of governance and civics.

The annual event will culminate in a yearly exit polling project, where students will go to the polls and ask voters about their choices.

They say that this helps give students an education on how political landscapes change and the importance of civic responsibility.