CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary.

For those who want to register, there are three ways to do so; either online at scvotes.gov, through mail, email, or fax, or in person at your county voter registration and elections office.

January 4th is officially 30 days from the Democratic presidential primary which will take place on February 3rd. State law requires that an individual is registered to vote at least 30 days before the election, which is why deadlines like these will start to approach in the next weeks.

In South Carolina, those registering don’t have to register with a party. Voters still only can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.

Ahead of Thursday’s deadline, News 2 talked to the Executive Director for the South Carolina Democratic Party, Jay Parmley, who said that South Carolina being the first state to vote in the Democratic Primary on February 3rd is historic.

“Whether or not you feel historic when you walk out of the booth, you just know that, you know, there are 49 other states who want this, and who would love to go first and we get to go first. Every voter plays a unique role in this process,” said Parmley.

The next upcoming deadline to register to vote is for the Republican Primary on January 25th.