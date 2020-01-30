Thursday marks voter registration deadline for SC Democratic primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Thursday is the last day to register to vote if you want to participate in next month’s “First in the South” Democratic presidential primary.

Anyone 17-years-old who will turn 18 by November 3rd, which is election day, can vote in the February 29th primary so long as you are registered by Thursday, January 30th.

The first in the South presidential primary is open, which means a voter does not have to be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot.

Registration forms can be downloaded at scvotes.org. and residents can also check and see if their registration is up-to-date. Voters can also register at their county registration offices.

Republicans will not have a presidential primary in South Carolina as President Donald Trump runs for reelection.