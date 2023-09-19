Presidential hopeful and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a campaign town hall on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has gained endorsements from 265 grassroots activists in his home state, his presidential campaign announced Tuesday.

Ret. U.S. Navy Capt. Jerry Rovner, Chairman of South Carolina’s 7th congressional district Republican Party, who said Scott “understands how important it is to have a strong military that focuses on readiness and not DEI, ready to defend the nation at any moment” is among the list of supporters shared with News 2.

“I promise you, as our next president, Tim Scott, will make us all proud to be Americans,” Rovner continued.

Bill Oden, chair of the Sumter County GOP, lauded Scott’s “conservative message of personal responsibility and optimism,” which have become central themes of his campaign.

“His amazing life story gives hope to the millions of Americans of color throughout this nation,” Oden said. “Tim Scott never forgets where he came from and yet his conservative message of personal responsibility and optimism is exactly what we need in 2024.”

The list also includes backers from all of the state’s 46 counties and seven Congressional Districts, according to his campaign. Those include 1st Congressional District GOP Chair Peggy Bangle, Chair of Darlington County GOP JD Chaplin, Beaufort County Republican Women President Jane Culley, as well as dozens of other community leaders.

“I’m honored with the outpouring of support from grassroots leaders and activists from across my home state,” Scott said. “I’m going to continue to take our conservative message from sea to shining sea. South Carolina is home, and I look forward to earning support across the state so that together we can restore hope, create opportunities, and protect the America we love.”

The endorsements come as Scott works to build momentum in the first-in-the-South presidential primary state.

A recent Washington Post-Monmouth University poll found that ten percent of potential Republican primary voters in South Carolina support the senator, putting him in third place behind the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley, who is also vying for the nomination. Scott trails frontrunner former President Donald Trump by 36-points, according to the poll.

Scott recently wrapped up a one-day campaign swing through the Palmetto State where he rolled out his ‘Empower Parents’ plan, which focuses on the role of parents in education and technology.

“Tim Scott knows the power of a strong parent,” Sissy Ballew, President of the Kershaw County Republican Women, said. “He believes in family and will stand for strong parental rights.”

In June, Scott announced endorsements from more than 140 elected South Carolina officials, including State Sen. Shane Massey and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

The South Carolina Republican presidential primary will be held on February 24, 2024.