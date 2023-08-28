CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican presidential hopeful Tim Scott is hosting a town hall at Trinity Hall in downtown Charleston on Monday afternoon. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will also be hosting a town hall around the same time in the Upstate.

It will be the first time the two presidential candidates with South Carolina roots will be in their home state following last week’s GOP debate in Milwaukee.

During the debate, Haley had moments sparring with Republican rivals on several key issues, while Scott found fewer openings to speak. Still, according to many polls, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Tim Scott are in a tight race for second for the Palmetto State, behind former president Donald Trump.

News 2’s political analyst, John Brisini, said Tim Scott and Nikki Haley’s performance in South Carolina is critical as it could determine the direction of their future campaigns.

“And for Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, if they perform worse than what people anticipate right now in their home state among the base of voters that has elected them state-wide before, and if they can’t do decent among this group of individuals or this group of voters, then it really spells trouble for future prospects as far as gaining additional support, but more importantly for capturing future fundraising dollars,” said Brisini.

Tim Scott is also expected to speak at the Faith and Freedom Barbeque event on Monday evening.

Ron Desantis was set to headline the event but canceled because of Tropical Storm Idalia’s potential impact on Florida. The Faith and Freedom Barbeque event is expected to start around 6 p.m. in Anderson.