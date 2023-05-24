BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry attorney Tom Fernandez launched Wednesday his campaign for State Senate District 39, which is currently represented by Democrat Vernon Stephens.

Fernandez believes a win would be the “biggest pickup opportunity for Senate Republicans,” his campaign said in an announcement. Senate District 39 includes areas in Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties.

“After many months of deliberation, seeking input from the people of Senate District 39, and prayer with family, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the South Carolina Senate. The people of District 39 demand a Senator who represents our conservative values,” Fernandez said in announcing his senate bid.

Fernandez lives in the Cane Bay community with his wife, Darlene, a retired nurse of 30 years. He was raised on a Michigan farm before moving south where he later earned a degree in political science from Coastal Carolina University and a law degree from Charleston School of Law. He also received an MBA from The Citadel.

“Whether it is fighting for our sacred Second Amendment protections, the lives of the unborn, or keeping men out of women’s sports, my opponent has proven himself to be in lockstep with liberals and not the voters of District 39. As our Senator, I will fight for the conservative values that make America and South Carolina great, and free,” he said.

Fernandez had an unsuccessful run for the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018.

“Although he ultimately came up short in that election, Tom refused to be discouraged. He continued to work tirelessly for the cause of liberty, building a grassroots network of supporters and becoming a respected voice in the Constitutional movement,” his campaign website said.