Tom Steyer talks Trump, the economy during campaign stop in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer laid out his vision for the country to voters in the Upstate Monday at the West End Community Development Center in West Greenville.

Recent polls show Steyer is among the top three democratic candidates for president in South Carolina. Potential voters gathered to hear him speak Monday, less than two weeks away from the primary.



“I just wanted to get a more personal feeling of what kind of candidate he is,” said Tandi Gilmore, who lives in Mauldin.

Steyer started calling for the impeachment of President Trump more than two years ago. Monday, he continued to criticize the president.

“He’s incompetent,” Steyer said. “I’m going to make the case that he’s an incompetent guy, terrible at his job. But it’s worse than that. He’s a bad man.”

Steyer also spoke about the stock market under Trump.

“But you know something, the stock market is a really big deal at the Mar-a-Lago County Club, but’s not a big deal for most Americans because more Americans don’t own stocks,” Steyer said.

He said he would create millions of good-paying union jobs, increase the minimum wage and cut taxes for Americans making less than $250,00 a year.

One person at the event asked a question that hit at the heart of Steyer’s status as a billionaire.

“Do you know how much the price of milk is? And a loaf of bread? Groceries? Do you actually know how much?” they asked.

“Do I go shopping? Yes, I do, so don’t worry,” Steyer responded.

The most recent records from the Federal Election Commission show Steyer has given more than $200 million to his campaign, which accounts for more than 98 percent of its total donations. Steyer said people should look at his record of making a difference, not his money.

“I have spent the last 10 years as an outsider, putting together coalitions of Americans to fight corporations, and we’ve never lost,” he said.

The South Carolina Democratic primary will be on Saturday, February 29.

Democratic candidates will be at a debate in Charleston, S.C. on Tuesday, February 25.