CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters across the state will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their party in the November 2022 General Election.

Both the Republican primary for South Carolina’s First Congressional District and the Democratic primary for governor are among the most-watched races in the state.

State Senator Mia McLeod and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are vying to win their party’s nomination on Tuesday. The winner in that race will face Governor Henry McMaster in November.

It is worth noting that Gov. McMaster is facing a Republican challenger during the statewide primary – Harrison Musslewhite – the incumbent governor is expected to win Tuesday’s race by a wide margin.

If McMaster wins that race, he would be the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s history.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace will face Republican challenger Katie Arrington in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District. Arrington lost the district to Democrat Joe Cunningham during the 2018 race; however, Nancy Mace won the district back in November 2020.

The winner in that race will compete against Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews on November 8, 2022.

More than a dozen candidates are looking to replace State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, who previously announced she would not seek re-election.

Democrat Lisa Ellis, who created the teacher advocacy group, SC for Ed, is hoping to win the nomination while Republican Kathy Maness, who earned an endorsement from Spearman, hopes to win votes from Republicans.

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, who is from the Charleston area, is competing against two other Democrats – Catherine Bruce and Angela Geter – in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. The winner in that race will compete against U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

Scott previously announced this would be his final term running for U.S. Senate.

In South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District race, longtime Congressman James Clyburn is running against two Democratic challengers – Michael Addison and Gregg Dixon. The winner in that race, which will likely be Clyburn, will face the winner in Tuesday’s Republican primary which includes two candidates – Duke Buckner and A. Sonia Morris.

Trump-backed Russell Fry is looking to defeat incumbent Tom Rice in the race for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. The two are competing against a field of five other candidates in the Republican primary.

A newly created State House seat in Mount Pleasant, District 80, will give its citizens more representation. The new district stretches from Faison Road in Carolina Park to Long Point Road, just west of Highway 17.

Republican Chris Staubes is running against Kathy Landing, who previously ran for Mount Pleasant Mayor and SC01.

In Charleston County, fellow Democrat Karen Lesser Hollings is looking to unseat Michael Miller for Register of Deeds – that race comes after Miller faced several lawsuits over a backlog of documents within the office. The winner in that race will compete against Republican Bob McIntyre in November.

Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote. The first race results, which can be found at counton2.com, will be available by approximately 7:20 p.m.

Who is on the ballot?

SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR

Joe Cunningham – Democrat

Mia McLeod – Democrat

Carlton Boyd – Democrat

Calvin McMillan – Democrat

William Williams – Democrat

Henry McMaster – Republican

Harison Musselwhite – Republican

SECRETARY OF STATE

Keith Blandford – Republican

Mark Hammond – Republican

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Lauren Martel – Republican

Alan Wilson – Republican

STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION

Gary Burgess – Democrat

Lisa Ellis – Democrat

Jerry Govan – Democrat

Travis Bedson – Republican

Bryan Chapman – Republican

Kizzi Gibson – Republican

Lynda Leventis-Wells – Republican

Ellen Weaver – Republican

Kathy Maness – Republican

U.S. SENATE

Catherine Bruce – Democrat

Angela Geter – Democrat

Krystle Matthews – Democrat

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

Nancy Mace – Republican

Katie Arrington – Republican

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6

James Clyburn – Democrat

Michael Addison – Democrat

Gregg Dixon – Democrat

Duke Buckner – Republican

A. Sonia Morris – Republican

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Barbara Arthur – Republican

Tom Rice – Republican

Ken Richardson – Republican

Garrett Barton – Republican

Spencer Morris – Republican

Russell Fry – Republican

Mark McBride – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 80

Chris Staubes – Republican

Kathy Landing – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 90

Justin Bamberg – Democrat

Evert Comer – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 97

Rezsaun Lewis – Democrat

Damian Daly – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 97

Glenn Posey – Republican

Robert Robbins – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 98

Greg Ford – Republican

Chris Murphy – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 101

Cezar McKnight – Democrat

Roger Kirby – Democrat

William Wallace – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 102

Joe Jefferson – Democrat

Collin Holloway – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112

David Artushin – Democrat

Stephen Hilton – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112

Jacqueline Edgerton – Republican

Joe Bustos – Republican

Ross Ward – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 114

Lin Bennett – Republican

Gary Brewer – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 116

Dixie Button – Republican

Matt Leber – Republican

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 121

Michael Rivers – Democrat

Marvin Bowens – Democrat

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 121

Timothy Swain – Republican

Eric Erickson – Republican

CHARLESTON COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE

Tamara Cunningham Curry – Democrat

Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley – Democrat

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Chris Gramicciono – Republican

Larry Kobrovsky – Republican

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Joe Boykin – Republican

Gene Forney – Republican

Anna B Johnson – Democrat

Ronald Ladson- Democrat

Millicent Traeye Middleton – Democrat

CHARLESTON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

Karen Lesser Hollings – Democrat

Michael Miller – Democrat

BERKELEY COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS

Leah Guerry DuPree – Republican

Lesa M Kerns – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY CORONER

Darnell Hartwell – Republican

Danny Mazzell – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Terry Hess – Republican

Tommy Newell – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Chris Davenport – Republican

Amy Stern – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Robert Jeffcoat – Republican

Art Nichols – Republican

Mashall West – Republican

BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Billy Conyers – Republican

Darrel Wadford – Republican

DORCHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Harriet Holman – Republican

Wayne Reeves – Republican

COLLETON COUNTY COUNCIL

Maryann Blake – Democrat

Hiram Em Davis – Democrat

David Gar Linder – Democrat

Terry Tomedolskey – Republican

Bubba Trippe – Republican

Josh Westbury – Republican

Kevin Williams – Republican

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SUPERVISOR

Tiffany Cooks – Democrat

Kelvin Washington – Democrat

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

Jackie Bradley Hailes – Democrat

Carolyn Gardner Lemmon – Democrat