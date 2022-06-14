CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters across the state will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their party in the November 2022 General Election.
Both the Republican primary for South Carolina’s First Congressional District and the Democratic primary for governor are among the most-watched races in the state.
State Senator Mia McLeod and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are vying to win their party’s nomination on Tuesday. The winner in that race will face Governor Henry McMaster in November.
It is worth noting that Gov. McMaster is facing a Republican challenger during the statewide primary – Harrison Musslewhite – the incumbent governor is expected to win Tuesday’s race by a wide margin.
If McMaster wins that race, he would be the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s history.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace will face Republican challenger Katie Arrington in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District. Arrington lost the district to Democrat Joe Cunningham during the 2018 race; however, Nancy Mace won the district back in November 2020.
The winner in that race will compete against Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews on November 8, 2022.
More than a dozen candidates are looking to replace State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, who previously announced she would not seek re-election.
Democrat Lisa Ellis, who created the teacher advocacy group, SC for Ed, is hoping to win the nomination while Republican Kathy Maness, who earned an endorsement from Spearman, hopes to win votes from Republicans.
State Rep. Krystle Matthews, who is from the Charleston area, is competing against two other Democrats – Catherine Bruce and Angela Geter – in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary. The winner in that race will compete against U.S. Senator Tim Scott.
Scott previously announced this would be his final term running for U.S. Senate.
In South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District race, longtime Congressman James Clyburn is running against two Democratic challengers – Michael Addison and Gregg Dixon. The winner in that race, which will likely be Clyburn, will face the winner in Tuesday’s Republican primary which includes two candidates – Duke Buckner and A. Sonia Morris.
Trump-backed Russell Fry is looking to defeat incumbent Tom Rice in the race for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. The two are competing against a field of five other candidates in the Republican primary.
A newly created State House seat in Mount Pleasant, District 80, will give its citizens more representation. The new district stretches from Faison Road in Carolina Park to Long Point Road, just west of Highway 17.
Republican Chris Staubes is running against Kathy Landing, who previously ran for Mount Pleasant Mayor and SC01.
In Charleston County, fellow Democrat Karen Lesser Hollings is looking to unseat Michael Miller for Register of Deeds – that race comes after Miller faced several lawsuits over a backlog of documents within the office. The winner in that race will compete against Republican Bob McIntyre in November.
Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote. The first race results, which can be found at counton2.com, will be available by approximately 7:20 p.m.
Who is on the ballot?
SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR
Joe Cunningham – Democrat
Mia McLeod – Democrat
Carlton Boyd – Democrat
Calvin McMillan – Democrat
William Williams – Democrat
Henry McMaster – Republican
Harison Musselwhite – Republican
SECRETARY OF STATE
Keith Blandford – Republican
Mark Hammond – Republican
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Lauren Martel – Republican
Alan Wilson – Republican
STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF EDUCATION
Gary Burgess – Democrat
Lisa Ellis – Democrat
Jerry Govan – Democrat
Travis Bedson – Republican
Bryan Chapman – Republican
Kizzi Gibson – Republican
Lynda Leventis-Wells – Republican
Ellen Weaver – Republican
Kathy Maness – Republican
U.S. SENATE
Catherine Bruce – Democrat
Angela Geter – Democrat
Krystle Matthews – Democrat
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1
Nancy Mace – Republican
Katie Arrington – Republican
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 6
James Clyburn – Democrat
Michael Addison – Democrat
Gregg Dixon – Democrat
Duke Buckner – Republican
A. Sonia Morris – Republican
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 7
Barbara Arthur – Republican
Tom Rice – Republican
Ken Richardson – Republican
Garrett Barton – Republican
Spencer Morris – Republican
Russell Fry – Republican
Mark McBride – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 80
Chris Staubes – Republican
Kathy Landing – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 90
Justin Bamberg – Democrat
Evert Comer – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 97
Rezsaun Lewis – Democrat
Damian Daly – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 97
Glenn Posey – Republican
Robert Robbins – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 98
Greg Ford – Republican
Chris Murphy – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 101
Cezar McKnight – Democrat
Roger Kirby – Democrat
William Wallace – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 102
Joe Jefferson – Democrat
Collin Holloway – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112
David Artushin – Democrat
Stephen Hilton – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 112
Jacqueline Edgerton – Republican
Joe Bustos – Republican
Ross Ward – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 114
Lin Bennett – Republican
Gary Brewer – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 116
Dixie Button – Republican
Matt Leber – Republican
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 121
Michael Rivers – Democrat
Marvin Bowens – Democrat
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 121
Timothy Swain – Republican
Eric Erickson – Republican
CHARLESTON COUNTY PROBATE JUDGE
Tamara Cunningham Curry – Democrat
Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley – Democrat
CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Chris Gramicciono – Republican
Larry Kobrovsky – Republican
CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Joe Boykin – Republican
Gene Forney – Republican
Anna B Johnson – Democrat
Ronald Ladson- Democrat
Millicent Traeye Middleton – Democrat
CHARLESTON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS
Karen Lesser Hollings – Democrat
Michael Miller – Democrat
BERKELEY COUNTY CLERK OF COURTS
Leah Guerry DuPree – Republican
Lesa M Kerns – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY CORONER
Darnell Hartwell – Republican
Danny Mazzell – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Terry Hess – Republican
Tommy Newell – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Chris Davenport – Republican
Amy Stern – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Robert Jeffcoat – Republican
Art Nichols – Republican
Mashall West – Republican
BERKELEY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Billy Conyers – Republican
Darrel Wadford – Republican
DORCHESTER COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Harriet Holman – Republican
Wayne Reeves – Republican
COLLETON COUNTY COUNCIL
Maryann Blake – Democrat
Hiram Em Davis – Democrat
David Gar Linder – Democrat
Terry Tomedolskey – Republican
Bubba Trippe – Republican
Josh Westbury – Republican
Kevin Williams – Republican
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SUPERVISOR
Tiffany Cooks – Democrat
Kelvin Washington – Democrat
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 7
Jackie Bradley Hailes – Democrat
Carolyn Gardner Lemmon – Democrat