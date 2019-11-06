SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville has a new Mayor-elect.

Bill Hearn conceded to Ricky Waring in Summerville’s race for mayor on Tuesday.

Hearn stopped by Waring’s watch party to congratulate him on the victory.

Waring addressed his supporters, thanking them for their votes and said he is looking forward to getting started in the new position when he is sworn into office in January 2020.

Hearn said he does plan to run for re-election to county council – filing for that race will begin in March.

Unofficial race results revealed Waring received 3,266 votes while Hearn came in a close second with 3,005. Fleming Moore pulled in 354 votes and Brandon King came in with 283 votes. Not all of Dorchester County precincts have been reported. The official results will need to be confirmed by the election commission.

Current Mayor Wiley Johnson announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.