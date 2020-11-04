Trump Campaign files to temporarily halt vote count in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump gestures while addressing a campaign rally at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PENNSYLVANIA (WCBD) – The Trump Campaign on Wednesday afternoon announced plans to take “critical legal actions” in Pennsylvania as votes for the 2020 presidential election continue to be counted.

According to a press release, the Campaign is “suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law.”

The Campaign also announced that they are “suing to stop Pennsylvania Democrats from breaking the very law that helps America vote—the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). While HAVA requires that states ensure certain first-time voters provide identification in order to vote, Secretary Boockvar—three days ago—re-wrote Pennsylvania Election Code to abuse her unilateral executive fiat and move the deadline for absentee and mail-in voters to provide missing proof of identification well past the deadline.”

