Two 2020 Democratic hopefuls visit the Lowcountry this weekend

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)— Senator Amy Klobuchar and and Mayor Pete Buttigieg brought their campaigns to the Lowcountry over the weekend— hoping garner voter support.

Both 2020 Democratic hopefuls sharing with locals about the issues they say they would fight for if elected.

Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar held a meet-and-greet in Mount Pleasant, Saturday afternoon, telling locals that she wants affordable health care for South Carolinians.

“I am talking about the fact that we have had a major problem here in South Carolina with the healthcare cost. They didn’t take the medicaid funding and that was a huge, huge problem,” Senator Klobuchar said.

Over in downtown Charleston, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg participated in the College of Charleston’s Bully Pulpit Series.

One thing he told the crowd he’s focused on is addressing student debt.

“There are several things that we got to do to make college more affordable on the front end. That includes working with states to make tuition free for low and middle income students, it includes making Pell grants more generous,” Mayor Buttigieg said.

He is the youngest candidate in the race, but he says his youth is what the nation needs in 2020.

“You have a sense of urgency when you are younger. You have a different relationship to the decisions being made right now. I’m mean the longer you are planning to be here, the more you have on the line,” Mayor Buttigieg said.

Also vying to be a contender for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, senator Amy Klobuchar is confident she is the candidate for the job.

“I think we need somebody at the top of the ticket that can win, that can win back the midwest, that won’t leave areas of the country behind— like South Carolina.

Members of the Republican party are speaking out about both Democratic candidates visiting the lowcountry.

The chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, Drew McKissick, issued this statement about Senator Klobuchar:

“Amy Klobuchar is not the Midwest moderate that she pretends to be. In fact, she supports the same extreme, divisive policies as her fellow Democrat candidates – we recommend you keep an eye out for flying binders and her extreme socialist proposals, both of which will hurt you. She’s a phony in every sense of the word,” McKissick said.

The spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, Joe Jackson, issued this statement about Mayor Buttigieg:

“We realize Pete Buttigieg hasn’t spent much time in South Carolina, but his return to the Palmetto State will come with a much-needed wake up call. His latest ‘rural plan’ focuses on expanding government programs, destroying blue collar jobs, and raising taxes – a plan that South Carolinians rejected in 2016, and will do so again in 2020 when they re-elect President Trump,” Jackson said.

Both Senator Amy Klobuchar Mayor Pete Buttigieg say they plan to make several campaign stops in the Lowcounty in the coming months.