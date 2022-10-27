CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Adair Boroughs on Thursday appointed a District Election Officer to maintain the integrity of the upcoming elections.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John C. Potterfield will serve as the DEO and will be “responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.”

The appointment is part of the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program, which focuses on the above concerns, as well as bolstering “public confidence in the electoral process.”

Boroughs said that voting is “the cornerstone of American democracy” and that “every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election.”

She went on to say that “election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence.”

Her office will work with the Department of Justice and the FBI to ensure the system is protected.

Anyone who wishes to report an irregularity or threat can contact Potterfield at (803)-929-3092 or the local FBI field office at (803) 551-4200.