University School of the Lowcountry releases exit polling data

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD)- Students at the University School of the Lowcountry participated in an exit-polling project on Tuesday in which they asked voters to participate in an anonymous survey at 16 precincts across Charleston County.

Head of School Jason Kreutner said the students use the data gathered through exit polling to make predictions about the outcomes of races.

The following are predictions for four races in Charleston County.

MOUNT PLEASANT

*Predictions are based on 1197 completed exit poll surveys from 15 voting precincts.

Mayor

Prediction : Will Haynie (64%) defeats Kathy Landing (35%) and Brandon Armstrong (1%), winning 13 of 15 polling locations across Mount Pleasant.

Actual : Will Haynie (58.2%) defeats Kathy Landing (40.5%) and Brandon Armstrong (1.4%).



Prediction: G M Whitley (15.4%), Myra Jones (14.4%), Carl Ritchie (14.4%), Gary Santos (14.3%), John Iacofano (13.0%), Gary Davis (11.9%)

Actual: Gary Santos (13.9%), Carl Ritchie (13.5%), John Iacofano (13.1%), G M Whitley (12.0%) take control of the 4 open town council seats. Myra Jones (11.9%) and Gary Davis (10.6%) were close behind.



ISLE OF PALMS

*Predictions are based on 122 completed exit polls at Isle of Palms City Hall and Isle of Palms Recreation Center