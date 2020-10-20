Upcoming debate between Sen. Graham and Jaime Harrison postponed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The upcoming debate between Senator Lindsey Graham and challenger Jaime Harrison was postponed Tuesday.

According to Graham’s communication director, “The debate is postponed due to Senate votes in Washington. These votes include Senator Graham’s top priorities of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett and passing COVID-19 relief. We are working to find a new date, but this is a problem that could have been avoided if Jaime Harrison had not ducked debating Senator Graham for all of September.”

In response to the debate’s postponement, Jaime Harrison said “The last debate was canceled because Lindsey Graham refused to take a COVID test, now he’s too busy playing political games in Washington to let the people of South Carolina hear from him.”

The debate was originally slated for October 21 and expected to last an hour. No new date for the debate has been announced.