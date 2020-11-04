US Rep. Wilson of South Carolina wins 10th Congress term

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, center, R-S.C., talks with state Reps. Chris Wooten, left, and Micah Caskey, right, at a get-out-the-vote event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has won a 10th full term in Congress. Wilson beat well-financed Democratic challenger Adair Ford Boroughs.

Wilson has kept a low profile since a brief brush with national infamy when he yelled “You lie!” at President Barack Obama during a speech before a joint session of Congress in September 2009.

The district is one of the most conservative in South Carolina, extending from the suburbs of Columbia through staunchly Republican Lexington County and into Aiken.

Boroughs raised more than $2 million, while Wilson raised about $1.5 million.

