Value of a vote: Lowcountry voter turnout and election cost

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Elections can cost candidates big bucks. It also costs our Lowcountry municipalities to hold an election. So, how expensive are local elections?

Voter turnout for local elections is often low but local counties spend big bucks earn your vote.

Think: poll workers, technicians, facilities, and election notices.

Early estimates we obtained show this year’s election cost Dorchester County $60,000. Voter turnout was just about 16-percent meaning each vote had a price tag of $3.32- the same as a small skinny vanilla latte at Starbucks.

For perspective: three times more people voted in 2018’S General Election.

Berkeley County’s turnout was even lower at 14 percent.

Their estimates show elections priced out at about $3,000 bringing each vote to $2.30.

We are still waiting on Charleston County’s numbers because of the upcoming run off.

Dorchester County Election Summary Registered voters: 108,676

108,676 Ballots cast: 18,033

18,033 Voter turnout: 16.59%

16.59% Est. election cost: $60,000

$60,000 Cost/ Vote: $3.32 *Unofficial results

Berkeley County Election Summary Registered voters: 20,979

20,979 Ballots cast: 3,021

3,021 Voter turnout: 14.40%

14.40% Est. election cost: $6,950

$6,950 Cost/ Vote: $2.30 *Unofficial results