CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston voters will head back to the polls Tuesday to decide the winners in several municipal races.

Here is what voters should know ahead of the Nov. 21 runoff:

What races are on the ballot?

Three races — City of Charleston mayor, Charleston City Council District 9, and Folly Beach City Council — advanced to a runoff after none of the candidates received enough votes to win outright in the Nov. 7 municipal elections.

The six-candidate field for Charleston mayor has been narrowed to incumbent John Tecklenburg and real estate developer William Cogswell.

William Tinkler and Mike Gastin will battle it out to represent West Ashley’s District 9 on Charleston City Council.

On Folly Beach, the race for a seat on city council is down to Billy Grooms and Ann Peets.

How will I know who is on my ballot?

You can view a sample ballot based on your voting precinct by visiting the State Election Commission’s website. Click here.

If I didn’t vote on Nov. 7, can I vote in the runoff?

Yes, eligible residents who did not vote in the Nov. 7 elections can still participate in the runoff elections.

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Only polling locations serving voters with runoff elections will be open on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will provide free transportation to the polls for the Charleston mayoral runoff from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters should can call 1 (833) 348-7350 for more information.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

How can I find election results?

News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.