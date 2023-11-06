CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Voters across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and surrounding areas will head to the polls Tuesday to decide who they want to lead their cities and towns for the next several years.

There are dozens of municipal races on the ballot, including mayoral, town and city councils, and a handful of referendum questions.

In addition, voters in portions of Charleston and North Charleston will choose who they want to fill the vacant S.C. Senate District 42 seat between Democrat Deon Tedder and Republican Rosa Kay.

More than 9,000 voters already cast a ballot during the early voting period, according to the Charleston County Board of Elections.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here is a look at local races:

City of Charleston

All voters in the City of Charleston will elect a mayor, while voters in odd-numbered city council districts will also choose councilmembers Tuesday.

The upcoming election marks the first time Johns Island will have its own representative on city council after a new redistricting map was approved last year. The island is currently part of District Five, which also covers parts of West Ashley.

In addition, there will be a $70 million bond referendum on the ballot, which proposes improvements to parks, pools, playgrounds, trails, and recreation facilities throughout the city.

Voters will also elect a Commissioner of Public Works.

Candidates must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win the seat, otherwise the race will go to a runoff between the top two candidates.

City of North Charleston

There are ten candidates seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Keith Summey in North Charleston after he announced earlier this year that he would step down after nearly 30 years in office.

34 total candidates are running for a seat on city council where all ten single-member districts are up for grabs.

Election results will be determined by the plurality method meaning the candidate who gets the most votes wins.

City of Isle of Palms

Eight candidates are running for four vacant seats on Isle of Palms city council in an at-large election.

Voters will also elect a Watershed Commissioner and vote on a referendum regarding a cap on short-term rentals.

Town of James Island

Voters living on James Island will elect a new mayor to replace incumbent Mayor Bill Woolsey from a field of three candidates.

All of the town’s four council seats are up for grabs with eight total candidates running in the at-large race. Voters will also decide on a referendum to change the council from a four-member body to a six-member body. The two additional positions would be on the ballot in November 2025 if the referendum is approved.

Town of Moncks Corner

Voters in the Town of Moncks Corner will choose a mayor between incumbent Mayor Michael Lockliear and challenger Thomas Hamilton.

Three town council seats and Commissioner of Public Works are also on the ballot in Moncks Corner.

Town of Mount Pleasant

Half of the council seats in the Town of Mount Pleasant are up for grabs Tuesday with eight total candidates running. The election follows an at-large system, meaning the four candidates with the most votes will be elected to council.

Voters will also choose someone to lead Mount Pleasant Waterworks, the town’s water and wastewater utility company.

Town of Summerville

The Town of Summerville will see a race for mayor, not including Mayor Ricky Waring who announced in June that he would not seek another term. Three candidates are seeking the office.

Three council seats — Districts 2, 4, and 6 — will also be decided by plurality. There are three candidates running for the District 2 seat while candidates for Districts 4 and 6 are running unopposed.

Other municipalities

In Colleton County, the towns of Cottageville, Edisto, Smoaks and Williams will elect mayors and town council members. The Town of Lodge and City of Walterboro have council seats on the ballot.

Frequently asked questions

How will I know who is on my ballot?

You can view a sample ballot based on your voting precinct by visiting the State Election Commission’s website. Click here.

Will I need a photo ID to vote?

Yes, when voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following at your polling place:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

How do I find my polling place?

You can verify your precinct and find out your polling location by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Find my Polling Place.” Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status by visiting scvotes.gov and selecting “Check my Voter Registration.” You’ll need to enter your name, county, date of birth, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, no. South Carolina law requires voters to register at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

How can I find election results?

News 2 will provide the most up-to-date election results in real time once polls are closed. You can find them on counton2.com beginning at 7 p.m. — The first votes are expected by 7:20 p.m.