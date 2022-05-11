COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Check your registration, voters!

With just a few days left before the Sunday deadline, the State Election Commission is urging residents to ensure their voter registration is up to date.

South Carolina law requires individuals who want to vote must register at least 30 days prior to the election. In order to vote in South Carolina, one must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before the next election, and a resident of South Carolina in the registered county and precinct. One is not eligible to vote if they have been deemed mentally incompetent by the court, are currently incarcerated, or have been convicted of violating election laws.

There are 3 ways to register to vote in South Carolina:

Register online before midnight on Sunday, May 15

Download a voter registration form. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: By fax or email attachment before midnight on Sunday, May 15. Mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, May 16.

Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13 so be sure to check your local office for specific hours.

If you moved to a different county since the most recent election, you must register to vote in the new county. Anyone who will be eighteen years old by November 8 can register to vote.

You can check your voter registration here to ensure it is current.

The South Carolina statewide primary is scheduled for June 14.