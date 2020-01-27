Voter registration deadline in SC presidential primary close

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — People in South Carolina who want to vote in next month’s Democratic presidential primary face a deadline to register this week.

The State Election Commission said all voters for the Feb. 29 primary must be registered by Thursday.

The first in the South presidential primary is open, which means a voter does not have to be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot.

People who are 17 years old can vote in the primary as long as they will be 18 by Election Day on Nov. 3.

Registration forms can be downloaded at scvotes.org and residents can also check and see if their South Carolina registration is current. Voters can also register at their county registration offices.

Republicans will not have a presidential primary in South Carolina as President Donald Trump runs for reelection.