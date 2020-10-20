Voters casting absentee ballots in Berkeley County; shuttle assisting with heavy turnout

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Additional locations opened in Berkeley County on Monday for in-person absentee voting, and many voters have been taking advantage of the opportunity.

It’s like what has been taking place across the Lowcountry and the state – a lot of people are getting out and taking part in absentee voting ahead of the November 3rd election.

“I think that’s great,” said Laree Hensley, who says she believes the lines at the Hanahan Library is a great sign.

“I think it’s probably the most important election in my lifetime,” she said.

“Well, this year’s been kind of weird. So, it’s very important this year, a lot of changes need to be done and I’m hoping by this voting it gets done,” said Leon Baldwin.

Many voters feel the same. They say it’s important to let their voices be heard.

“I think it’s very critical. We’re living in a time when the results of the election and the people who are running, it’s going to mean a big difference in the way our country is. It’s important to go out and vote your values; vote for those who you think will do the best job and bring our country around and make it what it’s supposed to be,” said Bob Adams.

On Monday, 800 voters cast their ballot at the Hanahan Library. A little after noon on Tuesday, nearly 400 more had voted.

Officials say that puts Hanahan at around 825 votes per day.

“It’s been a great turn out. I hope more people do it. It’s a small line, small waiting period, but it’s very important to do it, so I hope everybody does.”

Baldwin says he only waited about 45 minutes to vote.

“It’s worth the wait; it’s our duty. It’s the Americans duty to do this.”

So many people are voting in Hanahan that TriCounty Link is providing a complimentary bus to transport people to and from the nearby SC Works parking lot.

“I think it’s incredible turn out,” said Adams. “I’m very encouraged by the people that are voting and I think I hope that the keeps up.”

These two additional voting locations in Hanahan and Saint Stephen libraries are going to be open for absentee voting Monday through Friday from 9 AM until 5 PM through October 30.

As long as you’re in line by 5 PM you will be able to vote that day.