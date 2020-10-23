Saturday is the deadline for voters to apply for an absentee by mail ballot in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With only 11 days left until the election, if you plan on voting absentee by mail you have until Saturday, October 24, to apply for a ballot.

Although tomorrow is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail, state election officials say why wait until tomorrow when you can get it done today.

Officials urge you to have your ballot returned by the end of the month, if you requested an absentee ballot by mail you must return your ballot and you will not be allowed to vote in-person.

The deadline to vote absentee in-person is November 2nd by 5 P.M. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties have satellite offices with options for voting absentee in person.

Poll managers will not accept absentee ballots on Election Day, those must be turned into the county voter registration office.

“This is result of South Carolinians have certainly taken advantage of the opportunities that they’ve had to vote absentee,” said Chris Whitmire, SC Election Commission.

There has been record breaking numbers this election year, but the slightest mistake could cause your ballot to be thrown out.

State election officials say there are steps to follow to prevent that from happening.

First, put your ballot in the secrecy envelope, place that envelope in the return envelope and seal it.

Next, sign the voters oath and get a witness to sign and provide their address below your signature. Without a witness, your ballot will be thrown out. Also, make sure your ballot is turned in on time.

Officials urge that if you already have your absentee ballot by mail, to get it in as soon as possible.

“Return it now! You need to get it, return it now! Put it in the mail or return it in person,” said Whitmire. “You can take it back personally, you can authorize another person to return your ballot using the authorize returnee form that comes with your ballot.”

Absentee ballots must be turned into the county registration office. The deadline for the absentee by mail application is due tomorrow.

