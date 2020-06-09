Voters to decide who they want on November’s ballot in the Dorchester County sheriff race

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in Dorchester County will make their decision on who they want to lead the sheriff’s office.

The race for sheriff in Dorchester County has been one of the more high-profile races.

Sheriff LC knight says the fact that population growth is up, and crime rates are down showing he’s been doing a good job and deserves to be reelected.

His opponent, Mike Turner, is hoping to defeat Knight at the polls on Tuesday. He says Martin Poncho Villa will be his undersheriff if elected.

Turner wants to focus on community policing to deal with drug and gang issues.

Nobody knows how the race will end up until after polls close at seven o’clock. Ultimately it is up to you, the voter, to decide which direction you want to see on the ballot in November.