Voting absentee in South Carolina? Don’t miss the deadlines!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – If you plan to vote absentee in South Carolina, the deadline is quickly approaching for mail-in ballots.

State election officials say there is no post mark provision in South Carolina.

That means the state election office must have your ballot by 7:00 p.m. on election night for it to count.

They suggest voting either on Election Day or absentee in-person if you have not yet applied for a mail-in absentee ballot yet.

If you do have a mail-in ballot, don’t wait, get it in the mail immediately.

“Vote it, put it back in the envelopes, sign it, get a witness signature, have the witness sign their address and get it back to the office,” said Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Board of Elections. “Put it back in the mail now, because it’s got to get there by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.”

You can also drop your absentee by-mail ballot off at your county’s election office if you do not want to put it back in the mail.

In-person absentee voting ends the day before the election in South Carolina, which is Tuesday, November 3rd.