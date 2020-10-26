VP Mike Pence to make last-minute campaign trip to South Carolina this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Palmetto State on Tuesday for a last-minute trip to shore up votes ahead of the November 3rd General Election.

According to President Trump’s campaign website, VP Pence will speak at a “Make America Great Again” rally at Donaldson Airport in Greenville.

It’s no secret the Trump Administration is friends with South Carolina. From Senator Lindsey Graham to Governor Henry McMaster, we have a solid relationship with the Trump White House,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick in a press release Saturday. “We’re proud to welcome back Vice President Pence and we look forward to reelecting him and President Trump for another four years.”

Doors for the event will open at 1:30 p.m. and close for the event at 3:00 p.m.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence are the incumbent candidates against Democratic challengers Joe Biden and Kalama Harris in the Presidential Election.