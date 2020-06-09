Walterboro precinct temporarily closed Tuesday after COVID-19 positive voter arrived to cast ballot

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A polling location in Colleton County was temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon after a COVID-19-positive voter arrived to cast their ballot.

According to Scott Harvin, Vice Chairman of Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections, it happened at Henderson Elementary School in Walterboro.

Harvin told News 2 new equipment was brought in and the precinct was closed for cleaning after it was discovered that the voter was positive for the coronavirus.

The precinct later reopened for those still standing in line.

Voters who were uncomfortable with voting in that precinct after the cleaning was given the opportunity to vote at the county’s main election office.

We’re told Colleton County has seen the largest amount of absentee voting in recent memory. Officials say voter turnout was stead through the county on Tuesday.