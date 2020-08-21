WATCH: DNC final night recap

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Joe Biden, officially the Democratic name on the Presidential ticket, after he formally accepted the party’s nomination Thursday night.

Before he gave his formal speech, highlights of his campaign were played, including his reflection on one of Charleston’s darkest moments:

“As you may remember, after Barack and Michelle and I were there with my family, I came back to that Sunday to the regular service…I don’t know if any of you all know this, all those who died were killed by this white supremacist, and they forgave him.” Presidential Candidate Joe Biden

Statements like these, just the beginning of a very important night for the Presidential hopeful, and now he is appealing to the public, through experience and circumstance:

“Here and now, I give you my word, if you entrust me with the Presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst.” Presidential Candidate Joe Biden

Part of the reason the former Vice President thinks he is the best fit for the job, is because of the experiences he has already had:

“Make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.” Presidential Candidate Joe Biden

Biden says this election is historic, because of everything that is at stake:

“Four, four historic crises, all at the same time. A perfect storm. The worst pandemic in over 100 years, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the most compelling call for racial justice since the 60’s” Presidential Candidate Joe Biden



Thursday was the last day of the DNC, now all eyes are looking towards the GOP as the RNC begins next week.

