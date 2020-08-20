WATCH: DNC Night 3 recap

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Wednesday night former President Barack Obama pledged his support for current candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Obama saying that come November, he thinks Biden is the best choice for the job:

“What I quickly came to admire about Joe Biden is his resilience, born of too much struggle. His empathy, born of too much grief. Joe is a man who learned, early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity.” Former President Barack Obama

Besides Obama, Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris was also in the spotlight, highlighting the Biden-Harris campaign, and why she believes she is the best woman for the job:

“My mother taught me that service to others gives life purpose and meaning.” Senator Kamala Harris

Part of the reason the California Senator thinks she is the best fit for the job, is because of the representation she would offer, as a multicultural woman:

“We’re not often taught their stories, but as Americans, we all stand on their shoulders.” Senator Kamala Harris



Women’s issues were a big focus of the program Wednesday, and Kamala Harris is just the third woman to ever be part of a Presidential ticket:

“This week marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. And we celebrate the women who fought for that right.” Senator Kamala Harris

What Harris is asking of America now, is to be engaged and vote in November:



“We must elect a President who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work…we must elect Joe Biden.” Senator Kamala Harris

The program is happening almost exclusively virtually for the first time because of COVID-19, and Thursday marks the final day of the convention.

