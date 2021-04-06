“For the People Act” Gov. McMaster, Sen. Graham discuss new voting rights bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to talk about the H.R. 1 voting rights bill.

It’s a bill they described as some of the most dangerous legislation they’ve seen. “H.R.1 is an attempt by the radical left to takeover every election system in the country,” said Sen. Graham.

Democrats say they are pushing for a solution to counter attempts at narrowing access to the ballot box. While Republicans warn HR 1 could be ‘absolutely devastating for Republicans’ and that it is more federal overreach of states’ rights.

On Friday, Biden revived his call on Congress to enact H.R. 1, an elections overhaul that would confront the Republican restrictions. He called as well for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore some aspects of a landmark law struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.

H.R. 1, known as the For the People Act, seeks to abolish hurdles to voting and reform the role of money in politics. The bill would overhaul the nation’s election system, allowing for:

no-excuse mail voting

at least 15 days of early voting

automatic voter registration

restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their prison sentences

“This bill, HR.1, threatens the constitutional sovereignty of the state of South Carolina,” said Gov. McMaster. “This country, our state, is built on the sovereignty of the states. This bill takes that away.”

“It’s the biggest power-grab since I’ve been in Congress. It will take away every state’s ability to run free and fair elections,” said Sen. Graham. “It will do away with the requirement for voter identification, it will take away the ability for a state to redistrict, institutionalizes ballot harvesting and requires mail-in voting as the way to go – you’ll get a ballot whether you want one or not.”

The legislation has already made its way through the U.S. House of Representatives and could be debated soon in the U.S. Senate.

In a statement by former Congressman Joe Cunningham regarding Senator Graham and Gov. McMaster’s press conference, he said: “South Carolinians won’t be lied to and lectured about voting integrity by the same men who promoted The Big Lie, one of the single worst attacks on our democracy in modern history.”

Cunningham, who represented South Carolina’s First Congressional District and was a sponsor of the bill, said it includes popular, common-sense ideas that “benefit all of us in South Carolina, regardless of which political party we support.”

He said now is the time to make the government more responsive and politicians more accountable by strengthening our elections and protecting voting rights.