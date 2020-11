Watch: Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Delaware

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE (WCBD) – Former Vice President and current Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

With less than 24 hours since polls closed across the nation, Biden and President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race for the White House.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Biden leads Trump with 248 projected electoral votes, while Trump trails closely with a projected 214.

Several key swing states are still in play; Pennsylvania with 20 electoral votes, Michigan with 16 electoral votes, Georgia with 16 electoral votes, North Carolina with 15 electoral votes, Nevada with 6 electoral votes, and Alaska with 3 electoral votes.