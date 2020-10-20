Watch: Lindsey Graham accosted at DC airport, says he won’t be intimidated

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday returned to the nation’s capital after a weekend of campaigning in his home state of South Carolina.
Upon his arrival at a Washington, D.C. area airport, Graham was confronted by two women, evidently displeased by his policies and his support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The women filmed the encounter, which Graham posted to his Twitter page.
In the video, Graham repeatedly asks the women where they are from.
When one responds that she is from Seattle, Washington, Graham responds by saying “I think Seattle is a good example of how things have gotten out of control,” to which the other woman replies “Sir, you’re an example of how things are getting out of control.”
The women blast Graham for what they believe will be a huge blow to equal rights — the appointment of Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice.
When one woman insists that Graham’s vote for Barrett will take away the rights of her daughter, Graham does not comment on the accusation, but says that he will “enthusiastically support Judge Barrett” because “she is highly qualified.”
The encounter ends when Graham gets into a vehicle waiting for him outside the airport.
Graham described the women as “modern left, hostile, and unhinged.”
He said that he would not be intimidated, and that he “can’t wait to #FillTheSeat.” He included a link to his campaign fundraising page in the Tweet.