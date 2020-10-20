Watch: Lindsey Graham accosted at DC airport, says he won’t be intimidated

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.Offshore drilling, an issue that has created some bipartisan unity in South Carolina among opponents who argue such expansion would mar the state’s pristine coastline, is surfacing in a political action committee’s effort to oust Graham. As the state’s beaches teem with visitors on Labor Day, Lindsey Must Go PAC is flying two planes up and down the South Carolina coast, with trailing banners reading “L. Graham Will Drill 4 Oil Here.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday returned to the nation’s capital after a weekend of campaigning in his home state of South Carolina.

Upon his arrival at a Washington, D.C. area airport, Graham was confronted by two women, evidently displeased by his policies and his support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified. This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won't be intimidated. I can't wait to #FillTheSeat. STAND WITH ME: https://t.co/ZwkiWzOfR7 pic.twitter.com/sGkyzpCdxw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 20, 2020

The women filmed the encounter, which Graham posted to his Twitter page.

In the video, Graham repeatedly asks the women where they are from.

When one responds that she is from Seattle, Washington, Graham responds by saying “I think Seattle is a good example of how things have gotten out of control,” to which the other woman replies “Sir, you’re an example of how things are getting out of control.”

The women blast Graham for what they believe will be a huge blow to equal rights — the appointment of Barrett as a Supreme Court Justice.

When one woman insists that Graham’s vote for Barrett will take away the rights of her daughter, Graham does not comment on the accusation, but says that he will “enthusiastically support Judge Barrett” because “she is highly qualified.”

The encounter ends when Graham gets into a vehicle waiting for him outside the airport.

Graham described the women as “modern left, hostile, and unhinged.”

He said that he would not be intimidated, and that he “can’t wait to #FillTheSeat.” He included a link to his campaign fundraising page in the Tweet.