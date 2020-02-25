Watch parties in the Lowcountry; Where to view the 10th Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With less than 24 hours until the 10th Democratic Presidential Debate in Charleston, S.C., it’s crunch time for finding a place to sit and watch.

Tickets to the Gaillard Center are nearly impossible to obtain. The South Carolina Democratic Party says that “the only way to get a ticket is to become a sponsor of the event.”

Considering that sponsorship would cost a pretty penny, the SCDP is holding an “official watch party” at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. A $75 ticket includes both the watch party, after party and h’orderves.

If you’re not wanting to spend any cash but want to hang out with fellow supporters, a few candidates have pre-planned watch parties that are open to the public.

Tom Steyer: 7:30 PM, American Theatre (446 King St, Charleston, SC 29403)

Bernie Sanders: 6:30 PM, Workshop (1503 King Street Ext, North Charleston, SC 29405)

Joe Biden: 8:00 PM, Regional Field Office (2025 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405)

Many of the candidates will be holding events throughout the week leading up to the Primary Election on Saturday. To learn more about those events and check in with Your Local Election HQ, click here.